Atlanta, GA

Group of Black women says Pittsburgh Yards community support key to their success

By Kristen Holloway, WSB-TV
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Local business owners at Pittsburgh Yards in southwest Atlanta are making waves on social media.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke to a few entrepreneurs who told her they love the community support.

Two entrepreneurs, both Black women, said they made Pittsburgh Yards their headquarters to not only grow successful businesses, but also to connect and learn from other business owners in the Pittsburg community.

Destiny Brewton, CEO of A House Called Hue, runs her embroidery business at Pittsburgh Yards.

“I started off with one machine, and now I have five,” she said.

The building was built in 2020 and has tons of rental space for local entrepreneurs like Brewton who has a massive workload to embroider designs on T-shirts and hats.

“Sometimes I have one or two a week, but that one or two is 100-200 pieces,” she said. “Having that family support, especially from my mom and aunties, is really impactful because I don’t think I can go back to doing anything else.”

Just across the hallway, Aleathia Saleem and Mariyah Sabier-Mitchell are co-owners of Jayidache Herbal Tea.

“We worked hard for other companies, and now we get an opportunity to work hard for ourselves,” Saleem said.

Both aunt and niece called Pittsburgh Yards their headquarters.

“Here we’re able to keep up with our demand for tea getting delivered to your doorstep and blend in bigger batches, and it’s been a good opportunity as a business owner to employ people that are from the community,” Sabier-Mitchell said.

The two entrepreneurs say they source their ingredients from organic suppliers and they’re proud to look back during women’s history month at their tremendous growth and success within the company.

There’s a community market here every weekend, which is great for residents and business owners.

If you’re a local entrepreneur looking for a rental space, Holloway was told the building is only about 70% full, so this could be your headquarters, too.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

