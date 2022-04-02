ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Manchester United vs Leicester due to illness

By Jack Rathborn
 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United ’s match against Leicester City due to illness.

The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match , but is unavailable this evening.

The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish.

The United boss said: “Unfortunately he had some flu-like symptoms before training yesterday, he should and would have played, but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.

“The doctor checked on him at his house today but unfortunately he didn't feel any better so he can't play.”

Ronaldo featured for Portugal in both matches over the international break to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup .

Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 in the play-off semi-final before overcoming North Macedonia 2-0 on Tuesday to book their place at Qatar 2022.

Options are further limited for Rangnick against the Foxes after losing Edinson Cavani, who sustained an injury while away with Uruguay during the international break.

