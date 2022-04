NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two young women filed a police report after a man attacked them because their dog got too close to him on a popular West Nashville Greenway. Jordyn Wainwright was walking her dog with her roommate in the middle of the afternoon when a man they didn’t know became aggressive with them. She said he got upset that her dog got too close to him and accused the dog of trying to bite him.

