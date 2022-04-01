ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Bulls Complete Day One at Pepsi Florida Relays

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla., April 1, 2022 – The University of South Florida track and field team wrapped up day one in Gainesville, Florida, with multiple student-athletes moving up in the program records. "The jumpers lead the way today with several respectable performances," head coach Erik Jenkins said. "I'm looking...

