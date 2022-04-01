ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How Do You Detect Brugada?

MedicineNet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrugada syndrome is predominantly detected by typical electrocardiogram (ECG) abnormalities, such as ST-segment elevation in the precordial leads (leads placed over the heart area): V1 and V3. A confirmed diagnosis of Brugada syndrome is made by the “coved appearance” of ST-segment with an elevation of 2 mm, observed in...

www.medicinenet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Deal With a Psychotic Person?

A person with psychosis due to any reason (organic or mental illness) is a danger to themself and others around them. Their thought and emotion processing are so impaired that they are not oriented to reality and suffer from hallucinations and delusional thoughts. Here are 16 tips to deal with...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Perform a Pulmonary Exam?

Pulmonary function tests (PFTs) are tests done on an outpatient basis (takes only 15 to 30 minutes) to determine lung function. The procedure is quick and safe and performed by a pulmonary function technician. The technician asks the individual to wear loose clothing and remove jewelry or any other thing...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Mechanical Brain Pulsations During Sleep Are So Vital

During sleep, brain waste products are cleared from the brain through enhanced flow of Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF). Removal of such waste, including beta amyloid and tau protein, is essential for brain health and possibly avoidance of dementia. New research shows that unusually high amplitude mechanical brain pulsations during deep sleep...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Do an Ocular Ultrasound?

To perform an ocular ultrasound, the health professional:. Applies a big Tegaderm (a type of dressing) over the closed eye of the patient with the head of the bed at 45°. Applies a generous amount of normal, water-soluble ultrasonic gel on top of the Tegaderm. Gently scans the eye...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brugada Syndrome#Heart Rhythm#Dna Test#Dehydration#Spanish
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Calm Down an Allergy Attack?

Allergy symptoms can often be overwhelming. They can limit your everyday activities and may even perturb your sleep and rest. To calm the endless sneezing, itching, and congestion, follow these 13 tips:. Get away from the allergy source: If a particular place (such as outdoors or in a park), fragrance,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about a blood clot in the leg

A blood clot occurs when blood congeals, which is essential to prevent excessive blood loss from wounds. However, if this happens inside a person’s leg or elsewhere in the body, it can cause severe problems. Some blood clots are especially dangerous, as they can travel to a person’s lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism that can be fatal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
womenworking.com

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
UPI News

Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids

Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition. People with binge eating disorder have frequent episodes of eating large amounts of food and struggle to control the behavior. Those with the disorder are at increased risk for obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart problems and suicidal thoughts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy