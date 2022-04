Radford High School senior Marilyn Alley passed away Feb. 26 as the result of a car accident. Alley wanted to be a nurse and a missionary and she was a member of the FFA and the soccer team, had participated in the band, and she has left an impact on the school community that will not be forgotten, according to a scholarship page created in her honor.

RADFORD, VA ・ 22 DAYS AGO