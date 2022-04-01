United South freshman wins district title; Alexander girls’ advance to regionals

United South freshman Leslie Rodriguez won the District 30-6A Girls’ Golf individual title this week by seven shots. (Courtesy /United South Golf)

This week’s District 30-6A golf tournament at the Max A. Mandel Golf Course in Laredo featured some great performances from local athletes.

The Alexander girls’ team qualified as a group for the regional tournament by finishing second behind district champion Eagle Pass.

Stephanie Grajeda and Zaida Gonzalez led the way for the Lady Bulldogs by posting scores of 183 over two rounds of the tournament. Grajeda shot a 92 in the first round and a 91 in the second while Gonzalez put up a 91 in the first and a 92 in the second.

The pair also finished just outside the top competitors at the tournament just four shots back of those tied for second place, but that will be touched on in a moment.

Filling out the team for Alexander were Amber Medina (110-97-207), Angelina Dorne (106-109-215) and Fabiola Gutierrez (111-119-230).

The Lady Bulldogs shot a 788 as a team one shot ahead of Del Rio to finish in second place. Eagle Pass finished first with a team score of 779.

On the individual side it was United South and United locking up the Top 3 spots.

United South freshman Leslie Rodriguez won the individual title by shooting a 172 over two days with an 83 in the first round and an 89 in the second.

Her success this week at the district tournament was nothing new.

“Out of our, obviously, eight tournaments she won first place in five of them,” USHS head coach Tommy Rodriguez said. “She won all the local and the Del Rio. She won second place at the Border Olympics and then she won third place at the Palmview tournament.”

Rodriguez was seven shots clear of her closest competitors who were United’s Tania Gonzalez and fellow United South freshman Anica Cantu. The pair shot combined scores of 179 and went to a playoff to determine who would go on to the regional tournament as an individual as United South finished fourth as a team and United finished fifth.

The pair went back to the 18th hole at The Max which features a forced layup off the drive due to a big gully in front of the hole and a precise second shot to an elevated green.

Both players put their shots in the fairway, but Cantu’s second wound up in the gully which forced her to take a shot from the drop zone with her only hope of advancing to hole out.

Her shot just passed by the hole and Gonzalez drained her put to earn the second-place finish.

Coach Rodriguez though was happy with the performance from his freshmen and can’t wait to see what they can do over the course of the next four years.

“This is what we’re looking for pushing forward,” he said. “I know these girls are going to be coming up at United South…and it’s just going to be a fun ride.”

The regional tournament will take place in about three weeks in April.

