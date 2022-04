Oklahoma (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (21-9, 3-3) 12-8 in the rubber match of its three-game series in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. Tied at seven in the ninth inning, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway collided with redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz while making a routine fly ball catch to cause an error. Texas infielder Ivan Melendez ripped his first hit of the series up the middle to give the Longhorns their first lead of the game. OU allowed 11 unanswered runs after holding a 7-1 lead through six innings.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO