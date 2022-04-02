One hurt in crash on Highway 321 in Gastonia, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was hurt in a crash on Highway 321 southbound in Gastonia on Saturday morning, police say.

The accident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. just north of Rankin Lake Park.

One lane of the highway was closed due to the collision.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 viewer Roger Travis shared pictures of the accident where you can see a white van with heavy damage and traffic backed up on the highway.

