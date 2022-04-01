ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Coast Baroque's 'Lucifera' To See Return of Mezzo-Soprano Vivica Genaux and Music Director Rubén Dubrovsky April 29-30 in Evanston and Chicago

By Nathan J. Silverman Co. PR
 3 days ago

International opera star to sing Baroque arias portraying. cutting-edge female characters in period-instrument performances. helmed by Chicago ensemble's Argentina-born,Vienna-based conductor. Chicago early-music ensemble Third Coast Baroque will mark its pandemic-delayed return to full-scale mainstage productions with "Lucifera: Illuminating the Darkness," a new project conceived and headlined by mesmerizing mezzo-soprano...

