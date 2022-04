John Curtis scored runs in bunches with a pair of three-RBI doubles from sophomores Kai Goodman and Katie Kempton, and a three-run home run by junior Jasmine Roach, as the Patriots dominated Dominican 13-3 in six innings during a Catholic League-clinching softball victory Friday at Harahan Playground. Curtis (24-2, 6-0...

HARAHAN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO