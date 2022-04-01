***CONSUMER ALERT*** ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL URGES CONSUMERS TO CONTACT UTILITIES TO PREVENT DISCONNECTIONS AS MORATORIUM ENDS
Utility Consumers May be Disconnected Beginning Today; Financial Assistance is Available. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today urged Illinois utility customers to be aware that state-regulated electric, natural gas, and water utilities may begin to disconnect customers for non-payment beginning April 1. Raoul encourages residents who are struggling to pay...illinoisattorneygeneral.gov
Comments / 0