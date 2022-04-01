ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

***CONSUMER ALERT*** ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL URGES CONSUMERS TO CONTACT UTILITIES TO PREVENT DISCONNECTIONS AS MORATORIUM ENDS

illinoisattorneygeneral.gov
 3 days ago

Utility Consumers May be Disconnected Beginning Today; Financial Assistance is Available. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today urged Illinois utility customers to be aware that state-regulated electric, natural gas, and water utilities may begin to disconnect customers for non-payment beginning April 1. Raoul encourages residents who are struggling to pay...

illinoisattorneygeneral.gov

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

Residents urged to seek aid as utility shutoff moratorium lapses

State officials urged residents behind on their utility bills to seek aid from the state or their utility providers Tuesday, warning the end of a winter moratorium could lead to shutoffs for hundreds of thousands of residents. “The funding is there. We want you to come forward and apply for it. We do not want […] The post Residents urged to seek aid as utility shutoff moratorium lapses appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James secures over $2 million for consumers deceived by energy service company

New York Attorney General Letitia James secured $2.15 million in restitution from an energy services company, Family Energy, for deceiving and misleading thousands of New Yorkers across the state. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Family Energy’s dishonest business practices resulted in New York consumers paying more for their gas and electric services — sometimes hundreds of dollars more per year — than they would have paid to their utilities. As a result of Attorney General James’ agreement, Family Energy is required to stop its deceptive practices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
State
Illinois State
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
thecentersquare.com

House Republicans target medical marijuana industry

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma House Republicans said they want to root out illegal marijuana grows and protect the legal medical marijuana industry. Eight out of nine marijuana growth facilities raided by law enforcement officials last month had a medical marijuana license, according to Adria Berry, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), but some of the marijuana was being sold on the black market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in March 2019 that created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. A temporary court order will prevent enforcement of the law, and the restriction is expected to soon become permanent.The state can appeal to the 8th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disconnection#Attorney General#Disconnections#Financial Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Arizona Mirror

Repealing 1998 utility deregulation law will protect consumers

One of the hottest issues this legislative session is likely to impact monthly electric bills for years and years to come.  This is particularly true for low-income customers, those already struggling mightily, to pay their utility bills. House Bill 2101 seeks to repeal a state law from 1998 allowing utility deregulation. Should the legislation be […] The post Repealing 1998 utility deregulation law will protect consumers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy