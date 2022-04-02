ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales v Scotland: Women’s Six Nations rugby – live!

By Lee Calvert
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
The trophy makes a pre-match appearance at the Arms Park. Photograph: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/REX/Shutterstock

5.05pm BST

17 mins . The Welsh pack get a good shove on at at Scotland scrum around halfway, forcing Konkel to play it and Nelson to rush a kick. Wales run it back again but this time it’s Evie Gallagher’s turn to clamp on the ball at the breakdown and win yet another Scotland penalty.

That’s five penalties for the visitors by my count.

5.02pm BST

14 mins. Wales cannot get any kind of grip on this game at all, each possession they have is scrappy and ends with a poor kick that reeks a little of panic. The latest iteration of this has Shona Campbell dancing through a couple of tackles on a kick return, but Wales win a penalty at the breakdown!

Joy is unconfined amongst the red shirts as they finally have a penalty of their own, but not much comes of the resulting lineout as their possession is imprecise and loses the ball.

4.58pm BST

12 mins. The Scotland pack get their numbers wrong and Wales this time hold up the resulting scrum, allowing Lillicrap to bulldoze a carry away from the base. The ball is cleared with the boot at the next ruck, but it doesn’t find touch and Scotland are back on the ball and back up to the Wales 22.

4.57pm BST

9 mins. Cerys Hale is penalised for collapsing the scrum and it will be another penalty for Scotland, presenting another lineout attacking platform. On an advantage for Welsh side entry Nelson booms a cross-kick towards Gaffney on the left wing... and it comes to nothing.

It goes back in the corner for another Scottish lineout.

4.54pm BST

6 mins. Wales have a bit of grass to work in on a kick return and feed it to Jaz Joyce, but she’s met early by Emma Orr who stops her before her magic feet can get going. Joyce is then penalised for holding on as her team-mates couldn’t resource the ruck properly.

Scotland take the lineout, but it’s a bit scrappy as Natalia John gets amongst the Scottish jumpers.

Updated at 4.54pm BST

4.51pm BST

TRY! Wales 0 - 7 Scotland (Lana Skeldon)

4 mins . Scotland have a solid set of phases in the Wales half with Lisa Thomson stepping to just about break the tackle line. The ball goes wide left and Alex Callender is offside when attempting to jackal over the Scottish ruck.

The visitors reject the kick and posts, send it to the corner and a neat and dynamic catch and drive allows 50-cap Skeldon to score from in close.

Helen Nelson adds the extras to a perfect start for Scotland

4.48pm BST

KICK OFF!

1 min. Referee Joy Neville blasts her whistle and Elinor Snowsill boots us into action. Scotland gather and boot it back to Wales, who do the same. Some settling touches for both teams in the opening seconds.

4.43pm BST

Some players are singing the anthem with their gumshield in . An interesting development.

Where do you stand on this? Gumshield in or out?

4.41pm BST

The teams are on the their way out.

Lana Skeldon is first out for Scotland, marking the occasion of her 50th cap, before Wales run through a pop of pyrotechnics and join their opponents.

Anthems next and then we’ll be off and running.

4.16pm BST

Late team changes for Scotland

Thanks to Eleanor Stanley on Twitter for drawing my attention to some last minute swaps on the Scotland bench. Details here.

4.02pm BST

Pre Match Reading

“The Women’s Six Nations finally has a permanent window in the calendar, and with it comes a chance to forge its own identity”

It feels like a moment in Women’s Rugby, read more from Ali Donnelly here:

3.47pm BST

Tell me everything , either on the email or by tweeting @bloodandmud with any thoughts, reflections or streams of consciousness.

3.45pm BST

Teams

Unsurprisingly, Wales coach Ioan Cunningham has made zero changes from his victorious team of last week, resisting any urge to promote two-try Dublin star Donna Rose from the bench.

Scotland coach Bryan Easson has rewarded Shona Campbell with a start after a very lively sub appearance vs England, while Emma Orr makes her international debut in the centre. In the pack, Sarah Bonar starts at lock and Evie Gallagher comes in at openside

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap (captain).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Scotland: Shona Campbell; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell, Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Panashe Muzambe, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Louise McMillan, Caity Mattinson, Meryl Smith, Coreen Grant.

3.45pm BST

Preamble

Welcome to Cardiff for big Six Nations afternoon.

With France cruising to a comfortable win against Ireland and England due to dish out a hiding to Italy tomorrow, this match looms out of the weekend’s fixture as the pick of the games.

Wales return home after a stunning and stirring victory in Dublin looking to develop the improvement that their new professional status indicated vs Ireland. A second win of the Championship here, against a Scotland team that were better than the points spread versus the Red Roses suggested, would cement both form and confidence in Wales camp.

Scotland lost last week, but given the current England squad is the best sports team in the world there’s little to be inferred from the scoreline itself. Criticism for a loss against the this Red Roses squad is a bit like admonishing your ribcage for not holding it’s shape while being rolled over by a traction engine. There was much to recommend the Scots from their performance, particularly with the ball in hand late in the first half and their tenacity both sides of the ball in the second. They will bring that here, knowing a victory could be theirs.

A record crowd is in to see this and they should be in for a treat.

