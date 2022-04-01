ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read-A-Thon Reward

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYargo Elementary Students raised over $8,000 during their one day Read-A-Thon....

MyWabashValley.com

Tail-a-thon coming soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can help the Terre Haute Humane Society by taking part in our annual “Tail-a-thon” one week from today. There are nearly 180 animals at the shelter right now looking for their forever home. Each pet has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, been given medication to prevent heart worms, treated for fleas, and have been microchipped.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Niles Daily Star

Buchanan Marching Band hosts annual Play-A-Thon fundraiser

BUCHANAN — A local marching band is using the month of March to tread toward its fundraising goals. The Buchanan High School marching band program hosted its annual Play-A-Thon Tuesday night at Buchanan Middle School. A free concert, the Play-A-Thon consisted of band members from sixth through 12th grade...
Odessa American

Fish Fry-Yays

Knights of Columbus #3203 and Daughters of Mary has scheduled Fish Fry-Yays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during lent, except for Good Friday (March 25), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church cafeteria, 618 E. 18th St. Plates are $12 each. For more information, call 432-332-5334.
