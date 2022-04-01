Read-A-Thon Reward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can help the Terre Haute Humane Society by taking part in our annual “Tail-a-thon” one week from today. There are nearly 180 animals at the shelter right now looking for their forever home. Each pet has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, been given medication to prevent heart worms, treated for fleas, and have been microchipped.

