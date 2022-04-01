Spring Break Reading Challenge

Spring break is back and bigger than ever this year. While crowds are celebrating, festivities are also turning chaotic with some dangerous incidents causing trouble for authorities and local residents. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 21, 2022.
Nicole suggests fun ideas for the the whole family this Spring Break season. Oregon has endless activities including the New Port Aquarium, Tillamook Creamery, Enchanted Forest, Mt Hood Railroad, Oregon Zoo, and of course endless places to eat at each spot.
Cindy Rose cheered as her last puck knocked off her opponent's, giving her the last point in the impromptu table shuffleboard tournament on March 22 at the Introduction to Table Shuffleboard event at Homestead Recreation Center. Cindy and her husband, Carey, of the Village of Marsh Bend, attended the event...
Easter is just around the corner and the best way to relax before all the egg hunting activities start is taking a stretch and going for a walk in the countryside. Waddesdon is home to many beautiful walks, especially surrounding Waddesdon Manor, a country house owned by the National Trust.
Comments / 0