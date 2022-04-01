Chief Operator

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) (“Rivian”) today announced the hiring of Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer, effective June 1st, 2022. Frank most recently held the position of President at Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International. He will be based in Normal, IL, and will report directly to Rivian’s Chief Executive Officer, RJ Scaringe. Klein succeeds Rod Copes, who retired from the position last year.
