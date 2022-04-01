ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Sales Account Executive

 3 days ago

KEET-TV, the sole service PBS station in Eureka, California is seeking a Sales Account Executive. This full-time position, which reports to the Director of Development, is responsible for cultivating new business underwriting prospects, maintaining current business underwriting contracts and increasing existing accounts....

