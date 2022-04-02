Texas man killed in crash along I-10 'Devil's Triangle' in West Baton Rouge

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A car crash has taken place on Highway 165 near the Skatetown skating rink. Traffic is expected to be backed up until the area is cleared. We will keep you updated if we receive more information.
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — Troopers are currently on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile post 134, which is the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish. The crash is located one mile west of the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah and involves multiple...
This is the video we were just talking about on the radio. Some ignorant behavior took place at the Walmart in Gonzales, Louisiana this week and we're only posting this on our blog to remind everyone how NOT to behave.
The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has issued arrest warrants for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured four people, including a six-month-old baby. Police are asking the public for help locating the suspects.
An off-duty Texas sheriff’s deputy who worked in the auto theft unit died after being shot during a confrontation with multiple people trying to steal his truck’s catalytic converter, authorities said Friday. Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was shopping for groceries with his wife Thursday night as they prepared...
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide detectives are investigating an early-Saturday morning quadruple shooting that left one dead and three people injured. Just after 4:50 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of shootings in the 2000 block of Marshall Street, between Gilbert Drive and Wall Streets. When...
Ella Goodie from Scott, La hasn't been seen since March 9, 2022. Today (03/18/22) the FBI and United State Marshals Service are now involved in the search. Ella Goodie of Scott, La has been missing since March 9, 2022. According to the Scott Pollice Dept., Goodie was hired to drive a man to Houston, Tx but has not been seen or heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.
They are:
Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman.
Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman.
Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man.
Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman.
Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man.
De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man.
All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.
Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in...
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
A 7-month-old girl is in stable condition after she and her mother were injured in a drive-by shooting in Louisiana over the weekend, authorities say. The shooting occurred late Friday, March 18, at a home in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive in New Iberia, KLFY reported, citing police.
