Add new comment

Economy

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an indication that Tesla production and deliveries might be higher than what analysts are thinking, despite a near week shut down in Giga Shanghai. Let's go over the numbers. Will Tesla Beat Q1, 2022 Expectations?. Due to Giga Shanghai having nearly a week shutdown, most analysts and...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

Tesla's Q1 Production and Deliveries are a Pivotal Moment

Tesla shared their production and delivery numbers for Q1, 2022, and we are seeing a pivotal moment in Tesla's history and growth, along with an alarming statistic for other auto makers. Tesla's Q1 Production and Deliveries are a Pivotal Moment. Tesla released their production and delivery numbers for Q1, 2022....
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla's Amazing 70-80% Growth Rate a Year and More

Tesla is going to grow at 70 to 80 percent per year, according to Elon Musk and a private meeting with Tesla enthusiasts at Giga Berlin. And the bigger news is that Elon Musk thinks Tesla will grow even more than that in some years. Tesla's Amazing 70-80% Growth Rate...
ECONOMY
KUTV

How to navigate the current car market

KUTV — With inflation and limited inventory, the car market is a little crazy right now. That's where Volkswagen SouthTowne comes in. Josh Osborne, General Manager of Volkswagen SouthTowne, joined Fresh Living for tips to make buying a car as easy as 1-2-3. Volkswagen SouthTowne's goal is to make...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Produces 1 Model Y Every 150 Seconds

A video, released hours ago, shows that Tesla Giga Berlin is producing Model Y electric vehicles every 150 seconds. This translates into 1000 vehicles a week at Giga Berlin. On the site for the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, construction is now being carried out twice: In several places there, workers were still building roads or completing the square battery building on Wednesday. At the same time, however, Model Y was produced in the long main building of the Gigafactory, as can be seen from a drone video. Observer @tobilindh timed how much time passed before one of these rolled out the next one from the factory. It was about two and a half minutes, which would mean that extrapolated to 1000 Model Y per week.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Volkswagen To Follow Tesla Production Methods To Improve EV Making: Trinity Project

Volkswagen is basically threatened by Tesla's presence in its own territory; the Trinity Project aims to match Tesla's capabilities in terms of production efficiency, for which they will also start using a Gigapress system. Volkswagen has many plans for the future, but Trinity Project is the most important and ambitious...
BUSINESS
BBC

Retail sales fall in February as Covid restrictions ease

UK retail sales fell by 0.3% in February as online sales fell and stormy weather deterred some shoppers. Falls in alcohol and tobacco sales may have been linked to increased confidence in going out to pubs and restaurants, the Office for National Statistics said. Online sales volumes fell by 4.8%...
RETAIL
torquenews.com

Tesla Published Laser Windshield Wipers Patent: Goodbye To Obsolete Technology

The United States Patent Office has officially published the patent for Tesla's laser windshield wipers, a system that automatically detects and removes both water and dirt from windshield glass. Tesla manufactures its electric cars from scratch, basically without the constraints that most traditional manufacturers inherit from combustion cars. Taking advantage...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Delivers First Model Y Vehicles on Trucks Directly From Giga Berlin

We have pictures of what appear to be the first Model Y deliveries to customers from Giga Berlin, something we've been waiting for since the 30 Model Y vehicles were given to customers at the opening event. Tesla Delivers First Model Y Vehicles on Trucks Directly From Giga Berlin. Today,...
CARS
insideevs.com

Another Used Rivian R1T Launch Edition For Sale, This Time $20K Cheaper

Yes, the floodgates are opening, folks. New owners of the Rivian R1T are seeing used models selling for ridiculously high prices. In the midst of terrible inflation and global turmoil, it may be hard to pass up the chance to flip the new electric pickup truck for a profit. This,...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla (TSLA) Finishes Q1 2022 With Only 17 Inventory Vehicles In The US

Despite Tesla increasing vehicle production at an incredible pace, demand for the EV maker's vehicles seems to have no end. And in a new sign of the skyrocketing demand, today Tesla announced it ended the quarter with only 17 inventory vehicles in the US. Tesla has been enjoying booming demand...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors Marketing Machine Is Hitting Its Stride With TV Ads And Events

Lucid's latest marketing strategy aims to boost awareness of its cars and technology with advertising during major TV broadcasts and events hosted at the brand's flagship Beverly Hills Studio. With a highly compelling product and slew of awards under its belt, Lucid can now get down to the serious business...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

U.S. Auto Sales Slump by More Than 14% Compared to 2021 Amid Chip Shortages, Supply Chain Issues

The American auto industry announced a slump in first-quarter domestic sales Friday as chip shortages and supply chain issues continue to plague the sector. U.S. auto sales forecasts from Cox Automotive, Edmunds, and J.D. Power/LMC Automotive said that first-quarter sales of cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs fell below 3.3 million. The industry was down more than 14 percent from the first quarter of 2021.
RETAIL
protocol.com

You know it's bad out there when Apple cuts iPhone production

The effects of the war in Ukraine and inflation i the U.S. have been most clearly seen in the high gas prices. But now the ramifications are reportedly even being felt at Apple: According to Nikkei Asia, the company is cutting its production orders for the new iPhone SE by 20% next quarter and is also slashing AirPods orders by 10 million for 2022.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Lucid Air Named Luxury EV Of The Year By Cars.com

It's another accolade for Lucid's first production EV, with the online marketplace giant praising the Air's styling, interior, and "mind-melting acceleration." Another day, another award for the Lucid Air, today named "Top Pick" for 2022's crop of luxury EVs by Cars.com. The Top Picks report was released by the site as part of its 2022 EV Buying Guide and examined more than 30 electric vehicles across four categories: Value, Families, Luxury, and Commuter. Cars.com reports that EV searches on the site have doubled over the last 12 months.
CARS
torquenews.com

Nikola Has Started Building Battery-Electric Semi-Trucks

Nikola announced that production of its first battery-electric semi-truck is underway at its Analyst Day presentation, and the news has had an extremely positive effect on the company's stock price. Alternative fuel commercial truck manufacturer Nikola has announced that production is underway for its first major offering, a battery-electric semi-truck...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Toyota UK Makes a Crucial Revelation About GR86’s Price and Specs

Toyota UK just released a press statement confirming the 2023 Toyota GR86’s price and trim levels. When Toyota announced the 2022 GR86 in June of 2021, people were glad to see GR (Gazoo Racing), Toyota’s motorsport division, unveil an iconic car that was once a very sought-after JDM vehicle. With pricing in the U.S being set from $27,700 to around $30,000 with extra additions, people and journalists liked the car. I liked the design and the option to get it in a manual really hardened the cement for me.
CARS

