Piscataway Township, NJ

Baseball to Play Doubleheader Saturday Against Minnesota

R Scarlet Knights
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. (April 1, 2022)– Due to forecasted rain all day on Sunday, the Rutgers baseball team will now play a doubleheader against Minnesota on Saturday, with the first game set...

scarletknights.com

Kearney Hub

Nebraska volleyball headed back to play Creighton in Omaha this season

For the second year in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team will travel to Omaha to play Creighton. While the Nebraska-Creighton match would normally rotate between Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska chose to go back to Omaha in back-to-back seasons. That’s because the NCAA Final Four is in Omaha in 2022,...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Minnesota

Thousands Of Fans Descend On Minneapolis For Women’s Final Four

Originally published on March 31 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tens of thousands of basketball fans have landed in Minneapolis ahead of the NCAA Women’s Final Four this weekend. The event marks one of the largest held downtown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. It’s estimated between 20-30 thousand spectators will enjoy the event – spending millions of dollars in the process. For the fans of Stanford, South Carolina, University of Connecticut and Louisville, all that matters currently is a chance at the championship trophy. “We’re here to see them win the National Championship,” said Fran Parker, who traveled with her family from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Could the Minnesota Twins Move Opening Day to Friday?

Outdoor baseball in early April in Minnesota is quite a concept. Someone should consult with Mother Nature, however. With all that said, the Minnesota Twins have never had to postpone their Home Opener in their 12 seasons at Target Field. That could change this week. The Star Tribune reports, "The...
MLB
1390 Granite City Sports

Timberwolves, Twins, and Norsemen Notch Wins Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves earned a close but important win over the Denver Nuggets, the St. Cloud Norsemen earned a two-game series sweep of the North Iowa Bulls, the Twins topped Atlanta in a Spring Training matchup, and the SCTCC softball team split a doubleheader on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State softball and St. John's baseball teams will host doubleheaders, and the Minnesota Wild will hit the road to face the Hurricanes.
NBA
#Doubleheader#Rutgers University#Rutgers Athletics

