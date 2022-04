The 2022 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals has become a Sunday staple at Augusta National Golf Club and this year's edition was no different. Reading the expressions on the finalists' faces told the story of a sunny Sunday morning at Augusta National. Qualifying for this event has taken a year, or more, for each of the 80 participants, all between the ages of 7-15.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO