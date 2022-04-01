ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

34 Great Things to Do in Pasadena on Saturday

Cover picture for the articleEVENTS ON SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022 — Saturday, April 02, 2022. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Pet Food Bank/Banco de Comida para Mascotas click for more information ». The Pet Food Bank is by appointment only. If you are a current food bank member, you will receive an email with...

DoYouRemember?

Even When She Died At 85, Shirley Temple Was Known As The Little Girl Who Saved America

From the perspective of 2022 it seems pretty hard to believe that nearly a century ago there was a little girl who danced, sang and smiled her way into the heart of America, and played an important role in somehow making everyone believe that a better day was coming. That little girl was Shirley Temple and she became one of the biggest sensations in show business history.
CELEBRITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

One last moment: A College of the Desert love story

It's the type of love story you think can only possibly happen in movies, except it happened to two former College of the Desert students. Peter and Jennifer Terhune were both 18-years-old when they started their first year at College of the Desert. Both of them were transplants to the area, so neither had any The post One last moment: A College of the Desert love story appeared first on KESQ.
WOODLAND, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Roger Guenvuer Smith’s ‘Otto Frank’ explores human capacity for evil

If his solo show “Otto Frank” were courtroom testimony, Roger Guenvuer Smith’s hypnotic voice and grave demeanor would command a jury’s attention. Seated at a wooden desk and leaning into a microphone at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco, where the Campo Santo production opened on Saturday, March 12, the Berkeley-born actor does indeed invoke the solemnity of a trial. In a structure that both focuses and blunts the evening’s dramatic impact, the creator/performer is witness and prosecutor, defendant and judge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dallas’ Icon Linda Gray Lists A. Quincy Jones-Designed California Compound

In 1971, Linda Gray, then a successful TV commercial actress (she eventually appeared in more than 400 TV ads), and her husband Ed Thrasher, then the art director for Warner Bros. Records, who designed album covers for seminal bands of the era — including The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Grateful Dead and The Doobie Brothers — drove out of L.A. with some visiting friends from Tennessee who were looking to buy a horse ranch. The foursome ended up about 35 miles due north of Beverly Hills, in the secluded Canyon Country area of the Santa Clarita Valley, where Gray and Thrasher quickly...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Time Out Global

Paradise Square

Paradise Square is a square peg of a Broadway musical, and it spends much of its time in different round holes. On one hand, this ambitious but amorphous show is a wide-ranging historical period piece about life and strife in Lower Manhattan’s violent Five Points district during the Civil War, as experienced by clashing groups of New Yorkers: white people, Black people, immigrants from places like Ireland and Germany. On another hand, it is a melodrama about couples and families torn apart by slavery, war and mustache-twirling villains. On yet another hand, or perhaps a foot, it is a Mickey-and-Judy story about a struggling local business that tries to keep its creditors at bay by mounting…a dance-off! As Paradise Square tries to juggle its weighty subject matter on these various appendages, you can sense it straining to keep its balance.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Paradise Square’ Review: A Belabored History Lesson of a Broadway Musical

Click here to read the full article. The body can sometimes say more than words, but even the most expressive moves cannot make a coherent case for “Paradise Square.” The blunt and belabored history lesson of a new musical set in Manhattan’s Five Points, and produced by Garth Drabinsky, purports to be a fable of American race relations. But while conflicts between the neighborhood’s Black and Irish residents at times come thrillingly to life through dance, “Paradise Square” is wrong-footed from the jump. Named for an all-are-welcome saloon in the downtown slum, the Broadway musical presents a clash of cultures inspired...
THEATER & DANCE

