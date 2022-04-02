ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Governor’s campaign to release ad during KU’s Final Four game

By Rebekah Chung, Anna Christianson
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign is announcing the release of a 30-second television ad that Kansans will see for the first time during the University of Kansas Jayhawk’s Final Four appearance against Villanova on Saturday, April 2.

Over the past four years, Governor Kelly has delivered record economic success and put Kansas back on track,” said campaign manager Shelbi Dantic. “Just like Kansans cheering on the Jayhawks during the Final Four, Governor Kelly’s record of working across the aisle to balance the budget, fully fund schools, and cut taxes is a slam dunk.”

It’s the first television ad of the election cycle from the governor’s reelection campaign. She’ll be challenged by Republican front-runner Derek Schmidt, who currently serves as the state attorney general.

