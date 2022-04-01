Homicide Victim: Pamela Thomas

North Dakota police have arrested a woman who they say killed a 18-year-old college student in her apartment. Anita Knutson, a student at Minot State University, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on June 4, 2007. According to NBC News, she had been stabbed multiple times, and a bloody knife had been left behind in a sink.
Harrisburg, PA — Update: Despite the latest spat of violence, Harrisburg city leaders are vowing to continue the fight. However, the mayor and police commissioner are pleading with the public for help. A violent weekend, with four separate gun incidents leading to three people dead and four others shot, in just 48 hours.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 33-year-old man is dead after what, police say, after a shooting on Truman Road near Hardy Ave. late Saturday night. The victim of the homicide has been identified as 33-year-old Trenton M. Faulkner. Faulkner is from the KC Metro area. Independence police got the call...
Susan Smith, one of the most notorious prisoners in South Carolina's penal system following her highly-publicized conviction for drowning her two young sons in 1994, has been sending romantic letters to her boyfriend from the prison where she is serving a life sentence. Smith, 50, has started a long-distance relationship...
Troy Driver, the 41-year-old suspect in missing 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion's March 21 kidnapping, appeared before a Yerrington, Nevada, courtroom via Zoom on Wednesday for his bail hearing. Driver has been charged with first-degree kidnapping. Lyon County Judge Lori Matheus set Driver's bail at $750,000. If Driver posts bail, he...
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
A Pennsylvania pizza shop owner is accused of fatally shooting her longtime partner and hiring a contractor to dig a hole in their driveway, where she planned to bury him and pave over his body. Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, allegedly contacted the contractor three days after the slaying of her...
A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
More than six weeks after his murder, authorities in Schoharie County released new information on the killing of 20-year-old Connor Delaney. Delaney is a former student-athlete at Middleburgh High School who was gunned down in his home back on January 29. One of two suspects arrested so far and charged...
ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The victims of a Genesee County double homicide have been identified. The two men were killed in a building fire on March 11 at 10216 Alexander Rd. in the Town of Alexander and the incident was ruled a homicide. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call around 10 […]
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
A Mississippi man is under arrest after authorities said he killed a woman in North Carolina 30 years ago. Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the July 1992 murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities say Cobb’s body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 near Elkin in Surry County.
Four people have been arrested for various charges in a shooting at a Mobile vigil Sunday night. Jonas Dillard, 20, and Tymetrick James, 20, have both bonded out of jail for their charges, according to jail records. Dillard bonded out just before noon Monday, charged with carrying a pistol without...
