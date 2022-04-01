ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Homicide Victim: Pamela Thomas

 3 days ago

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at approximately 3:06 pm, Ms. Pamela Thomas...

WJAC TV

Two Harrisburg homicide victims identified, police search for shooter

Harrisburg, PA — Update: Despite the latest spat of violence, Harrisburg city leaders are vowing to continue the fight. However, the mayor and police commissioner are pleading with the public for help. A violent weekend, with four separate gun incidents leading to three people dead and four others shot, in just 48 hours.
HARRISBURG, PA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Wife Stabbed Husband Five Times Using Two Knives: Police

A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WNYT

Police: Schoharie County homicide victim was targeted

More than six weeks after his murder, authorities in Schoharie County released new information on the killing of 20-year-old Connor Delaney. Delaney is a former student-athlete at Middleburgh High School who was gunned down in his home back on January 29. One of two suspects arrested so far and charged...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Victims in Genesee County double homicide identified

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The victims of a Genesee County double homicide have been identified. The two men were killed in a building fire on March 11 at 10216 Alexander Rd. in the Town of Alexander and the incident was ruled a homicide. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call around 10 […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Oxygen

Man Arrested In 1992 Murder Of Woman Once Thought The Victim Of A Serial Killer

A Mississippi man is under arrest after authorities said he killed a woman in North Carolina 30 years ago. Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the July 1992 murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities say Cobb’s body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 near Elkin in Surry County.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

