The Oregon State Beavers host the Stanford Cardinal Friday night in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 college baseball series at Goss Stadium. The third-ranked Beavers, who enter the series in second place in the conference, are coming off a five-game trip in which they won two of three outings at Cal and swept a midweek series at Nevada.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO