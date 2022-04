Click here to read the full article. The U.S. economy added 431,000 in March, continuing its robust growth, as the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%. The number of jobs added met or beat expectations, and signaled the continued return of normalcy from the Covid pandemic. March was the month that many companies set for their employees to return to the workplace. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 10% teleworked during March because of the pandemic, down from 13% the previous month. Average hourly earnings rose by 13 cents to $31.73 in March. Those earnings have increased by 5.6% over the past 12...

