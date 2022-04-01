April 2022

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center is the only existing vaudeville theater (Brook Theater) remaining in Somerset County, and one of eight in New Jersey listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The theater has been providing entertainment since 1927. Their Spring 2022 opens on April 1st with a wide variety of quality entertainment at affordable prices. Shows include tributes to the Bee Gees, Neil Young, Comedy with Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd, and a production of Guys & Dolls.
Comments / 0