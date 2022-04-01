April 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jackie Sizing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur original guest co-host Dr. Sarah Glova was sick...

Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram is returning to NBC‘s Chicago Med in the role of Dr. Hannah Asher as a series regular. Schram made her One Chicago debut in Season 5 Episode 12 and was last seen in the Season 6 premiere. Hannah made her shocking return in the final beats of tonight’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” an appropriate message for someone who is now two years sober and ready for a fresh start. Thanks to her guardian angel Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), her fresh start includes a new job at...
FanSided

Was there a new Chicago Med this week? (March 23, 2022)

2022 has been off to an interesting start for Chicago Med fans. After returning from its winter break on Jan. 5, Med aired three episodes before taking a four-week break. The season then resumed on Feb. 23 for a stretch of four new episodes before going on yet another break this week.
New Jersey Stage

Brook Arts Center In April

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center is the only existing vaudeville theater (Brook Theater) remaining in Somerset County, and one of eight in New Jersey listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The theater has been providing entertainment since 1927. Their Spring 2022 opens on April 1st with a wide variety of quality entertainment at affordable prices. Shows include tributes to the Bee Gees, Neil Young, Comedy with Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd, and a production of Guys & Dolls.
Entertainment
‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Stars Preview What’s Next (VIDEO)

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey may center around Samuel L. Jackson‘s titular character as he grapples with the challenges of dementia, but it’s also about the various people surrounding him through this journey in Apple TV+‘s six-part adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel. In order to...
Firefly on the Bayou coming in April

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will bring a cajun flair to North Charleston next month. The distillery will host its first annual New Orleans-themed Firefly on the Bayou event on April 3. Guests can enjoy a classic crawfish boil along with live music from Charleston’s “Street Beat” brass and the New Breed Brass […]
Is a new episode of The Equalizer on tonight? (April 3)

After taking a week off last week, we’re ready to see what McCall is up to this week. Is that going to happen on The Equalizer tonight, Sunday, April 3?. We had to go a week without McCall on a case so NCIS: LA could catch up. We’d love nothing more than to see her back on our screens tonight. That isn’t going to be the case, though.
Snowpiercer Season 4 is not coming to TNT in April 2022

With the way Season 3 ended, we’re more than ready for new episodes. Sadly, Snowpiercer Season 4 is not arriving this month. There is some exciting news for Snowpiercer fans. The fourth season is happening. Now comes the bad news in that we won’t get to watch it for some time. The premiere is definitely not happening in April 2022.
