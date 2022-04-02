ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep report: Rocky softball routs St. Charles East

 2 days ago

Waukee Northwest 2, Pleasant Valley 1 (PKs): Pleasant Valley rallied to tie Friday's matchup with Class 3A seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest, but the third-ranked Spartans couldn't complete the comeback, falling in penalty kicks. Waukee won the...

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-area girls basketball teams

The player: A first team all-state and all-conference player, Caldwell led her team to a 22-4 record, a district championship and a 5A consolation championship. Caldwell was dangerous from deep when hot and she got hot in the state tournament shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 44.4 percent from the field.
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley girls win seven events in Class B at Clarke

(Clarke) Nodaway Valley had a big night in their first outdoor track meet of the season. The Wolverine girls on Friday posted sixteen finishes within the top three at Clarke. Maddax DeVault won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49), and 400 (1:01.72). Grace Britten threw 29-03.5 to win the shot put. Relay wins were earned in the 4X100, 4X200, and 4X400. The winning 4X100 was made up of Maddie Weston, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson with a time of 52.91. The 4X200 crossed in 1:51.59 with Abby Engles, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson. Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, and Annika Nelson won the 4X4 in 4:27.95.
NODAWAY, IA
The Telegraph

SATURDAY SOCCER: Marquette blanks Rosati Kain in Illinois-Missouri shootout

Marquette Catholic got a pair of first-half goals and went on to defeat Rosati Kain High of St. Louis 2-0 Saturday. The game was one of four games in the Illinois vs. Missouri Catholic Schools Shootout at Gordon Moore Park. Other teams taking part included Illinois schools Father McGivney, Breese Mater Dei and Belleville Athoff. Other Missouri schools included Bishop DuBourg, Duchense and St. Louis Notre Dame. The Explorers ran their record on the season to 4-1-2 heading into Monday night's city rivalry game against Alton High, set for 6:30 at Public School Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Grand Island Independent

All-Heartland Super Squad Boys Basketball Team

The pressure was kind of off for Isaac Traudt this season. The Grand Island Senior High senior made his verbal commitment to play basketball for Virginia before the start of his senior year. During his senior year, he put up 23.6 points per game average, while grabbing 8.5 rebounds during...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Bristol Press

Southington highlights promising season for area softball teams

Softball season is about to begin in Connecticut and many local teams will look to take the success of last year and build on it, or in Southington’s case, repeat as Class LL State Champions. The Blue Knights highlight a slew of talented teams in the Bristol and New...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
KFYR-TV

Rugby boys track and field season preview

RUGBY, N.D. — The Rugby Panthers finished the 2021 season with three state champions but graduated all three athletes. Rugby tied Grafton for 6th place at the state meet and return two runners who qualified for individual events at state. A strong showing at the Central North Dakota Conference...
RUGBY, ND

