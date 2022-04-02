ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK blocks another jet with links to Russian oligarchs over Ukraine invasion

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6nPe_0exTAZrC00

The UK has blocked the use of another jet with links to Russian oligarchs, the transport secretary said, as part of efforts to crack down on those who have benefited from Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Grant Shapps did not provide further details of the aircraft, or its ownership, but said the move was taken on Saturday morning.

He added that the UK “won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed”.

It comes after the grounding of a private jet with possible links to Russia on March 19.

In that incident, the Cessna aircraft was blocked from taking off from London Biggin Hill airport while it was investigated to see whether it fell foul of sanctions banning all Russian-linked aircraft.

On March 8, a private jet suspected of being linked to a Russian oligarch was impounded at Farnborough airport in Hampshire, hours before it was due to fly to Dubai.

The aircraft was detained on the orders of Mr Shapps to enable an investigation into its connection with billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, a friend of Roman Abramovich.

A government source said Mr Shvidler, who was later added to the UK’s sanctions list, was “free to continue his journey by other means” after the plane was impounded.

Mr Shapps announced on March 8 that he was making it a criminal offence for planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians, including private jets, to enter UK airspace following Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine .

We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

A £38m superyacht was also detained in London this week.

UK officials boarded Phi – owned by a Russian businessman – in Canary Wharf , east London, on Tuesday.

The vessel was the first to be detained in the UK under sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Shapps told the PA news agency at the time that the boat was in London for a “refit” but “won’t be going anywhere”.

He said: “It’s just another indication that we will not stand by whilst Putin’s cronies are allowed to sail around the world in these kinds of yachts and people in Ukraine are suffering.

“When you see what he’s doing to Ukraine, when you see what he’s doing to people’s lives, it can’t be right to have a yacht like this here in London, able to just sail away, and that is why we’ve impounded it and denied its ability to go anywhere right now.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

584K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Roman Abramovich
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Private Jet#Russian#Grantshapps#Cessna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy