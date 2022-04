JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s Alex Carignan says he’s fully healthy, and he’s heating up at the plate as a result. The senior catcher from Murfreesboro, Tenn., was responsible for the Gamecocks’ lone run in a 13-1 loss to Eastern Kentucky at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Saturday. Carignan hit a solo home run — his second of the season — in the bottom of the second inning and finished the night 2-for-4.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO