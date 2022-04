The Morefine S500 mini PC from hardware manufacturer Morefine has the best specification I have reviewed throughout over 10 years of writing articles and reviews for ZDNet. This mighty machine contains an AMD Ryzen R9 5900HX chip which makes this PC more than a match for gaming geeks and will certainly deliver on performance. This AMD R9 5900HX octa-core chip with 16 threads runs all cores at 3.3GHz, boosting up to 4.6GHz in turbo mode. This is a fast processor, which compares it on par with the Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, according to Notebook Check. Integrated with this processor is an AMD Radeon Vega GPU graphics chip running at up to 2100MHz with 8 compute units and will take up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO