BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amari DeBerry's career at Williamsville South made her one of the most decorated women's basketball players ever to come out of Western New York. A McDonald's All-American in 2021 and Buffalo News Players of the Year in 2020, DeBerry surpassed 2,000 points in her high school career and twice won gold with the U.S. National Team Youth Program.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO