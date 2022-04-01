ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The transplantation of rapamycin-treated senescent human mesenchymal stem cells with enhanced proangiogenic activity promotes neovascularization and ischemic limb salvage in mice

By Yu-lin Cao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew therapies can reverse the proangiogenic activity of senescent mesenchymal stromal/stem cells (MSCs). In this study, we investigated the effects of rapamycin on the proangiogenic ability of senescent human umbilical cord MSCs (UCMSCs). An in vitro replicative senescent cell model was established in cultured UCMSCs. We found that late passage (P25...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low serum levels of zinc and 25-hydroxyvitmain D as potential risk factors for COVID-19 susceptibility: a pilot case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate serum 25-hydroxyvitmain D and zinc levels in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in comparison to healthy subjects. Methods. This was a single-center case-control study performed from March 20, 2020, to January 20, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. All...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Safely Reverses the Aging Process in Mice

Salk researchers treated mice with anti-aging regimen beginning in middle age and found no increase in cancer or other health problems later on. Age may be just a number, but it’s a number that often carries unwanted side effects, from brittle bones and weaker muscles to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute, in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have shown that they can safely and effectively reverse the aging process in middle-aged and elderly mice by partially resetting their cells to more youthful states.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#B Cell#T Cell#Cell Proliferation#Ctgf Ccn2#Access Options
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer treated in mice by loading tumour cells with tetanus

Immunity gained through childhood tetanus vaccinations could help the body to fight off pancreatic cancer, according to a study.Currently, most patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer survive only months with just 10 per cent of patients still alive five years after detection. A team of scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York released new findings showing that listeria bacteria, known to be naturally attracted to tumours, can selectively deliver inactivated forms of tetanus toxins to pancreatic cancer tumours in mice, subsequently causing the activation of cancer-killing immune response T-cells within the tumour.Since most adults have already been vaccinated...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's: Protective immune cells active decades before symptom onset

In individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease, the immune cells of the brain—the "microglia"—start exerting a protective effect up to two decades before the first symptoms appear. A team from Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) München draws this conclusion based on a study of more than 200 volunteers, which they report in the journal The Lancet Neurology. In light of their study data, the scientists consider modulating the activity of microglia to be a promising therapeutic approach. To this end, they aim to develop drugs that target a cellular receptor called TREM2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Obesity alters molecular architecture of liver cells. Repairing structure reverses metabolic disease

Cells use their molecular architecture to regulate their metabolic functions, and repairing diseased cells' architecture to a healthier state can also repair metabolism, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers. "Chronic metabolic disease, which includes obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular and liver diseases, is...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study on tumor/immune cell interaction could impact cancer immunotherapies

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists exploring the interaction between cancer cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM)—the "scaffolding" of organs—found that proteins in the ECM can dramatically impact the immune system's ability to kill tumors. Researchers said the findings, published online in the journal Biomaterials, could represent a novel approach to studying immunosuppression found in many breast cancers and open new pathways of activating the immune system to target cancer.
LIVERMORE, CA
Nature.com

MRI assessment of glutamine uptake correlates with the distribution of glutamine transporters and cancer stem cell markers

Glutamine provides carbon and nitrogen for macromolecular synthesis and participates in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) generation, anabolic metabolism, redox homeostasis, cell signaling, and cancer stem cell (CSC) metabolism. New treatment strategies targeting glutamine metabolism in cancer have emerged recently. We previously reported the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) assessment of glutamine uptake by tumors and activated glutamine metabolism in CSC. In the present study, using MRI, we determined the correlation between glutamine uptake and the distribution of glutamine transporters, namely ASCT2 and SLC38A2 (SNAT2), glutaminase (GLS), and CSC markers, such as CD44 and CD166, in a mouse xenograft model of HT29 human colorectal cancer cells. MRI data revealed an obvious change in intensity following glutamine administration. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) results indicated that ASCT2 staining was stronger in regions that exhibited high glutamine uptake (p"‰="‰0.0079). Significant differences were found in the IHC staining intensities of SNAT2, GLS, and CSC markers in the areas of high and low glutamine uptake (p"‰="‰0.0079, p"‰="‰0.0159 and p"‰="‰0.0079, respectively). We also investigated the effect of an ASCT2 inhibitor on the uptake of glutamine using MRI. A statistically significant difference in the initial glutamine uptake was found after ASCT2 inhibitor administration. To conclude, glutamine uptake is positively correlated with the distribution of ASCT2 and certain CSC markers.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy