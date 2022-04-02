Clinical trial helping to expand access to eye screenings in rural Wisconsin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released a list of community-based clinics that it proposes to close in New Mexico, New Hampshire and other rural areas around the country. Some members of Congress vowed immediate opposition Monday, saying the clinics provide the only access to care for thousands of veterans. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico said the analysis done by the VA has many flaws, including that it is based on data collected before the coronavirus pandemic put a strain on health care systems in New Mexico and elsewhere. It will be up to a special commission to consider the VA’s proposal as part of a process that will take several years.

