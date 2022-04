The Miami Dolphins have seen a number of NFL legends come and go through their facilities in the team’s storied history, and running back Frank Gore was among the very best. At the end of the week, Gore told Heidi Watney on an Instagram live that he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the majority of his career, before announcing his retirement. The former Miami Hurricane also said that he plans to join the team’s front office.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO