You might need an umbrella on Sunday in Iowa

By Anne Campolongo
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Overnight, lows will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Another fast moving system will traverse Central Iowa Sunday. Expect increasing clouds...

www.kcci.com

