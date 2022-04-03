Teen arrested for role in hate crime attack on Hasidic Jewish man, $10K reward for other suspects

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old was arrested for his alleged role in a hate crime attack on a Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn on Friday.

The 21-year-old victim, dressed in traditional Hasidic attire, was walking in front of 58 Gerry Street just before 8 p.m. when the attack happened, police said.

The group of six approached the victim, punching and kicking him to the ground in the unprovoked assault before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries to his mouth at the scene, cops said.

Police are still searching for the other five suspects, all males, are described as having medium or dark complexions last seen wearing various clothing as shown in the surveillance video captured from just before the incident.

The Anti Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

The 16-year-old who was arrested was charged with gang assault as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).