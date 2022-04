Texas fans are counting down the days until they are able to see Longhorn football again, and the closest thing to a real game is just a couple weeks away. The annual Orange-White spring game at Texas will take place on April 23, and it will have many fans across the country tuned in to see if Steve Sarkisian and his new additions to the team look better in comparison to the last time we saw them.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO