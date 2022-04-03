ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Some Republicans continue to push for 'decertification' of 2020 election

By Brittany Shepherd
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

While many mainstream Republicans look toward making waves in the midterm elections, some are still clinging to the past.

After GOP Rep. Mo Brooks' recently confessed that former President Donald Trump repeatedly urged Brooks to "rescind" the results of the 2020 presidential campaign, some Republicans are exploring -- even publicly vowing – to "decertify" President Joe Biden's victory, a move with no legal or constitutional basis.

In late March, Brooks told ABC News that Trump requested several times he "remove" Biden from office, under the fraudulent assertion that the 2020 election was somehow tampered with and illegally skewed in Biden's favor. Brooks, in his own telling of the interaction, said he refused Trump's requests, writing the move off as impossible.

"We didn't get into the details [of how it would happen] because it's legally impossible. And I explained that fairly promptly," Brooks told ABC News in a phone interview.

Brooks, who is now running for Senate from Alabama, disclosed this conversation to ABC News after Trump yanked his endorsement, in part for not aligning with Trump's baseless assertions regarding election interference.

Yet, in Georgia, Trump-endorsed Republican Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice is leaning into his ties with the former president, and was caught on camera earlier this week committing to decertifying Biden's win if elected after pursuing relevant legal investigations.

"That's why I'm in the race," Hice told Lauren Windsor, an activist journalist, who questioned the representative posing undercover as a supporter at the Columbia County GOP meeting. "If we lose fair elections, we're in trouble. We have to get to the bottom of this, and we've got to fix it going forward."

Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Rep. Mo Brooks makes an announcement in Huntsville, Ala., March 22, 2021.

Hice's challenge to incumbent Brad Raffensperger, one of many of the former president's public enemies , showcases a clash of interests seen in Georgia's tumultuous Senate primary and in GOP races around the country. Trump-backed candidates who pursue his baseless claims of election fraud and push stringent revisions to election laws regardless of feasibility are facing off with Republicans who push back against Trump's bidding and risk losing favor from their constituency, and, in turn, public office.

Such tension exists within statehouses already. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, has shot down conversations by members of his own caucus regarding the possibility of decertifying Biden's victory in Wisconsin.

"I still believe that the Constitution and my oath that I took as an elected official does not allow me to decertify any election whether I want to or not," Vos said in March. "That's not going to happen."

Similar calls for action are cropping up in the Illinois secretary of state race, too, where conservative candidate and former police sergeant Michelle Turney, told the Chicago Sun Times that her first priority, if elected, would be to "decertify the 2020 Election on day one of my term."

While the promise of rewriting electoral history may be appealing to some voters, it's near impossible to execute legally, as Raffensperger contended on ABC News Live in January .

"The state election board cannot overturn the will of the people and it cannot overturn the election and it just wants to make sure that every county runs their elections well and I support accountability," said Raffensperger.

Megan Varner/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Jody Hice speaks to supporters of former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Banks County Dragway, March 26, 2022, in Commerce, Ga.

And legal experts agree. After the fact "decertification" is in no way feasible.

"Certification happens ahead of an inauguration. After inauguration, the only legal or constitutional way to remove a president is through impeachment. Period. The end," said ABC News legal analyst Sarah Isgur.

Kate Shaw, ABC News Supreme Court analyst and Cardozo Law professor, said there's "no mechanism" in the Constitution that would allow Republicans to deliver on this promise.

"The Constitution contains no mechanism for decertifying an election. Article II and the 12th Amendment, together with the Electoral Count Act, set forth the steps for counting state electoral votes and naming the president," said Shaw. "That happened in January 2021, and that bell cannot be unrung, whatever transpires in the states afterwards."

Comments / 1389

walkerdog
3d ago

There is no constitutional tool whereby an election can be decertified. This is all just ignorance or political posturing.

Reply(99)
303
OhPlease
3d ago

oh get over it already! why can't trumplicans focus on real issues in their communities and state, you know education, better roads. better schools, better jobs.

Reply(134)
195
d bro
3d ago

I don't believe this was a stolen election. As far as I can see he lost favor among independents and some of his own base. I know several dedicated Republicans that disagreed with him so badly the actually voted for Biden or voted third party. I also know some independents who did the same. He lost fair and square and caused it himself. Time to pull the diapers off, put your big girl pants on, and move on with life.

Reply(49)
142
Daily Mail

Bill Barr slams Biden for 'lying' about that his son Hunter's laptop was 'Russian disinformation' and says his claims were verging on 'election interference'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr slammed President Joe Biden for lying about the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop. 'I was very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop. He's squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people that was baseless - which he knew was a lie,' Barr said Monday on Fox. 'And I was shocked by that.'
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
