Etihad just flew its new $366 million Airbus A350 to the US for the first time, shuttling passengers 14 hours from the UAE — see inside

Etihad flew its new A350 aircraft on flights from Abu Dhabi to the US for the first time on Thursday.

The plane journeyed 13 hours to New York and 14 hours to Chicago, which are two of the carrier's longest routes.

The jet is powered by fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines to reduce CO2 emissions by 25%.

Etihad unveiled its first-ever Airbus A350-1000 aircraft on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Paris in April, making it the first A350 jet to be flown by a UAE carrier.

After several months of operating medium-haul flights, like to Mumbai and New Delhi, the carrier officially started flying the jet on ultra-long-haul routes to the US on Thursday.The plane flew about 13 hours to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and 14 hours to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which are two of the longest routes the Middle Eastern carrier operates.

"We are proud to bring the Airbus A350 into service in the US," Etihad SVP of global sales and cargo Martin Drew said. "This is an incredible aircraft with highly efficient fuel consumption and CO2 savings, which enables us to support our goals to reduce carbon emissions and deliver an unmatched flight experience for our guests."According to the carrier, all routes servicing New York and Chicago will be operated by the A350 going forward. Passengers departing Abu Dhabi can use the airport's Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance to avoid immigration lines in the US on arrival. The airline's first A350, which it nicknamed Sustainability50, was painted in a special livery to commemorate the UAE's 50th birthday and Etihad's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sustainability50 is part of the company's larger "Sustainability50 programme" that will use the $366 million jet as a testbed for new procedures, technologies, and initiatives to reduce the carrier's carbon footprint.

Etihad's A350 is powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, which reduce fuel burn and CO2 emissions by 25% compared to previous-generation widebody aircraft, the carrier said.

"Our teams have worked closely together to craft a product and travel proposition that will ensure every journey with Etihad is a choice well made – both for our guests and for the planet," Etihad CEO Tony Douglas said in an April press release.

The Sustainability50 program will complement Etihad's Boeing 787-10 "Greenliner,” which the airline put on display at the Dubai Air Show in November.

According to Etihad, the Greenliner flew the world's "most sustainable flight ever" from London to Abu Dhabi in October, having reduced the flight's carbon emissions by 72%.

Onboard the A350 jet will be an enhanced customer experience, complete with award-winning "smart seats" in economy…

…and private business studios with sliding doors and lay-flat beds. Moreover, every seat has direct aisle access.

"By introducing the A350, we have almost doubled premium capacity on our New York and Chicago routes to 44 seats in the Business cabin, which provides a luxurious experience comparable to First Class on other international airlines," Drew said.The plane has a total capacity of 371 passengers, with 44 in business and 327 in economy, including 45 extra legroom seats.

The A350 has been fitted with comfort-enhancing features to help passengers better battle jetlag on the 14+ hour flights. Specifically, the cabin lighting is specially designed to promote sleep and was inspired by "shadows cast by Abu Dhabi's palm trees."

Moreover, the inflight entertainment screens have a new “dark-mode interface” to reduce light pollution, further lessening the effects of jetlag.

