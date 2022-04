Dr. Phillips’s boys and the Lake Nona girls remain undefeated in water polo as they prepare to dive into regional play this week. But neither has an easy path to the April 22-23 state tournament in Miami. DP (26-0) had to come from behind to win 20-17 vs. rival Olympia in last week’s District 5 championship game and expects to see the Titans again in a Friday region semifinal. Both are big ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO