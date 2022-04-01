Green Home Energy Show at The Point

This nearly new home offers high style and low maintenance with a powerful "green" punch. This is a dream come true for the energy conscious homeowner without skimping on style. The home will capture your attention right away starting with its curb appeal showing off its coastal colors. When you walk in, you will feel like you have entered a brand new model home. Light, airy and bright! In the front of the home are a guest bedroom and full bath, and a study. Head to the rear of the home overlooking the woods and common space, and talk about a GREAT room! Imagine the entertaining you can do in this wide open space! Floor to ceiling stonework fireplace sets the tone. Motorized solar shades on sunny exposures of the home. Stunning brushed hickory flooring. The gourmet kitchen features a professional kitchen with 6x9 entertainment island, quartz countertops, upgraded Bosch appliances and large walk-in pantry. Also in the back of the home is another guest bedroom with full bath, as well as the primary suite that includes 2 walk-in closets, upgraded spa bath with body sprays, and quartz countertops. 11x20 second floor storage room! Luxury sized laundry with utility sink and the oversized mud room is next to the garage with a spare fridge. The washer even has a mini washer for those small loads. Green features that also help keep your utility bills low include owned solar, fully encapsulated and conditioned crawlspace, fully engineered superior drainage system to keep water away from your home, irrigation well, energy efficient appliances and dual fuel HVAC, garage pre-wired for your EV. These are just a few! This homeowner's move created an opportunity like no other. Careful thought went into every single detail of this home. Please see the 3-page list of upgrades and must see features. Everything you have been looking for in a home, including the things you didn't even know you needed. The community of Independence is a 55 and better community offering state of the art facilities, activities and amenities galore. Independence is one of the few communities to offer an indoor pool and a dog park. The location is at its best and is only a short distance to area beaches. You have nearby shopping centers (3 grocery stores down the road), restaurants, bay access and so much more.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO