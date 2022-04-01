ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Green Home Energy Show at The Point

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for the 2nd annual Green Home + Energy Show, a one-day event on Saturday, April 9th 2022 from 10am – 4 pm at The Point Community Center- 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy in South Portland. The Green Home + Energy Show brings together the leaders in Maine’s...

NBC Connecticut

Home Energy Assistance Still Available

When Mariel Rodriguez received her home heating bill this week, she was surprised to see the charge was nearly $500. "I'm broke," said Rodriguez, reacting to the bill. "That's too much!" Rodriguez, who lives in Norwich, is not alone. With rising fuel costs, home fuel companies say customers are struggling...
NORWICH, CT
KTEN.com

5 Financial Benefits of Going Green and Switching to Solar Energy

Originally Posted On: https://munchkinpress.com/5-financial-benefits-of-going-green-and-switching-to-solar-energy/. The world is on a precipice. It has been reported that if we don’t address climate change immediately, we may pass the global warming threshold by 2027. We must all act fast, and it’s not just down to governments and businesses to go green; we should all do our bit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HuffPost

Green Hydrogen: The New Star Of The Clean Energy Revolution

Glad you asked! Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is generated from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar. And guess what? When used for energy, its only emission is water!. The big deal about SoCalGas’s Angeles Link is that it’s one of America’s first major moves in delivering green...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Times

Green delusion no path to energy independence

When President Biden says that the U.S. will become energy independent by way of programs like the Green New Deal, perhaps the first question to ask is, “Does that make sense?” For any thinking person cognizant of even the basic energy facts, the answer should come back, “No.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cape Gazette

Nearly new home with many “green” features

This nearly new home offers high style and low maintenance with a powerful "green" punch. This is a dream come true for the energy conscious homeowner without skimping on style. The home will capture your attention right away starting with its curb appeal showing off its coastal colors. When you walk in, you will feel like you have entered a brand new model home. Light, airy and bright! In the front of the home are a guest bedroom and full bath, and a study. Head to the rear of the home overlooking the woods and common space, and talk about a GREAT room! Imagine the entertaining you can do in this wide open space! Floor to ceiling stonework fireplace sets the tone. Motorized solar shades on sunny exposures of the home. Stunning brushed hickory flooring. The gourmet kitchen features a professional kitchen with 6x9 entertainment island, quartz countertops, upgraded Bosch appliances and large walk-in pantry. Also in the back of the home is another guest bedroom with full bath, as well as the primary suite that includes 2 walk-in closets, upgraded spa bath with body sprays, and quartz countertops. 11x20 second floor storage room! Luxury sized laundry with utility sink and the oversized mud room is next to the garage with a spare fridge. The washer even has a mini washer for those small loads. Green features that also help keep your utility bills low include owned solar, fully encapsulated and conditioned crawlspace, fully engineered superior drainage system to keep water away from your home, irrigation well, energy efficient appliances and dual fuel HVAC, garage pre-wired for your EV. These are just a few! This homeowner's move created an opportunity like no other. Careful thought went into every single detail of this home. Please see the 3-page list of upgrades and must see features. Everything you have been looking for in a home, including the things you didn't even know you needed. The community of Independence is a 55 and better community offering state of the art facilities, activities and amenities galore. Independence is one of the few communities to offer an indoor pool and a dog park. The location is at its best and is only a short distance to area beaches. You have nearby shopping centers (3 grocery stores down the road), restaurants, bay access and so much more.
HOME & GARDEN
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gmauthority.com

State Of Washington To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2030

Washington state is set to ban the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. A bill signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week indicates the state will instruct its interagency electric vehicle coordinating council to complete a scoping plan by December 31st, 2023, which will outline how to achieve the 2030 target. The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, is described as “the most aggressive state target in the U.S. for the phaseout of gasoline cars,” setting a goal of outlawing the sale of such vehicles five earlier than California’s much-talked-about 2035 deadline.
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

What heat pumps mean for your home – and your wallet

Households can receive grants worth thousands of pounds to replace their boilers with new low carbon heat pumps from Friday. Here are answers to some key questions about the technology.– What is a heat pump?An air source heat pump looks like an air conditioning unit on the outside of buildings. It works a bit like a fridge in reverse, using electricity to extract energy from the outside air to provide heating for homes and hot water.There are also heat pumps that draw energy from the ground or water.Because they are extracting heat from the environment – which they can do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: US Battery Storage Soared in 2021, Including These Three Monster Projects

Battery storage is quickly moving from the margins to near the center of the U.S. energy system. In 2021, the market added 3,508 megawatts of battery storage capacity, an amount more than double from the prior year, according to a report issued last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association, a trade group. The total includes grid-scale storage and smaller storage systems at homes and businesses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

