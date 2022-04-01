ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Johns Hopkins doctor shot Friday morning in north Baltimore

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

A Johns Hopkins Hospital doctor is out of the hospital after being shot Friday morning in north Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Loch Raven Boulevard just...

www.wbal.com

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Back In Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the back Friday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:37 p.m. in the 3100 block of Frederick Avenue for discharging. There, they found evidence of a shooting, but no sign of a victim. Police said a short time later, a call came in for a 35-year-old shooting victim who had walked into an area hospital. Investigators believe he is who was shot on Frederick Avenue. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. It is the latest in a string of shootings across the city Friday that injured six people and killed a man. Southwest District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 296-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
CBS Baltimore

One Person Shot, Injured In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in the Woodlawn area, according to authorities. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue at 10 p.m., police said. Once there, they found a “male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound,” according to Baltimore County Police. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. The Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact detectives at 410-307-2020 or anonymously provide information through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.  
WSMV

Friday morning news update

Thousands of gallons of gas spilled onto I-24 E after tanker crash. Fisk Univ looks to increase security through grant recently announced by Biden Administration. Earlier this year a number of historically Black Colleges in the U.S. received bomb threats, including Fisk University here in Nashville. Friday Evening News Update...
WBAL Radio

Family demands answers after man fatally shot by police in February

The family of an 18-year-old man fatally shot by police in February is tired of waiting on an investigation and is demanding answers now. A protest was heled Saturday over the death of Donnell Rochester, who was shot and killed on Feb. 19 by Baltimore police officers who were serving a warrant.
