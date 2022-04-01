ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Priority Marketing providing 30 scholarships for children to participate in Soccer Shots

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriority Marketing is sponsoring 30 children for a 10-week soccer and character development program through Soccer Shots Southwest Florida, a local organization focused on best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. The Fort Myers-based marketing firm donated $3,000 through Soccer Shots’ Corporate Scholarship Program, which provides grants to organizations that serve...

Macon Telegraph

New partnership provides $100,000 scholarship fund for Middle GA college students

Schools, nonprofits and a veteran organization have joined forces to honor Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Rodney Davis with $100,000 scholarship fund. 1/5 Vietnam Veterans, the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Bibb County Schools and Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) announced the new scholarships for local high school graduates last week.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig.
EDUCATION
UPI News

Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted healthcare professionals could help more people get the oral healthcare they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
WJTV 12

UnitedHealthcare provides nearly $170K to support children at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi has provided $169,500 in funding to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to support children, their families, and the provider community with local professional sickle cell disease expertise and behavioral health support and services. “Providing equitable access to care and health education resources to Mississippians is a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

84 Lumber to Fill Immediate Job Openings in Greenville Area by Hosting Hiring Event on March 22 and 23

Attendees Can Interview, Receive Offers on Site; Signing Bonuses Available. EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for 10 immediate openings at locations in Greenville, SC, as the company's business continues to expand nationwide. Interested job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on March 22 and 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 84 Lumber's Greenville location (675 S Old Piedmont Hwy, Greenville, SC 29611).
JOBS
MyWabashValley.com

‘Our priority is the children’: CASA is in dire need of volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County CASA Director Glenna Cheesman said the organization is in dire need of volunteers. CASA provides advocates for abused and neglected children as they move through the juvenile system. With 690 children currently in the program already in March, Cheesman said it’s vital...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Tampa Bay Times

Investing early in children pays huge dividends | Column

More than 50 years ago, 123 African American 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families in Ypsilanti, Michigan, participated in an experiment. About half attended a pioneering early education program called Perry Preschool, while the other half the — control group — did not have the same opportunity. Remarkably, researchers have been able to track the lives of most of these children ever since. Their research found that the Perry preschoolers had greater academic success, higher earnings and better health than the control group.
YPSILANTI, MI
Hanford Sentinel

Pediatrician now providing total care for children in Coalinga

Adventist Health Medical Office – Coalinga welcomes board-certified pediatrician Vipin Jain, MD, to its medical staff. His healthcare philosophy is to promote the well-being of each child and their family by treating them in a holistic manner and developing long-term patient-doctor relationships. Dr. Jain has extensive medical education and...
COALINGA, CA
WJHL

Youngkin creates task force to safely house foster children

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that he has launched an initiative to create the "Safe and Sound Task Force." According to a press release, the initiative will bring together government agencies, the Virginia League of Social Services Executives and other community partners to create safe housing placements for children in foster care.
POLITICS
WCJB

Marion County schools provide seniors with new scholarship opportunities

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County high school seniors can earn thousands from the county’s public education foundation. Scholarship amounts range from anywhere to $350 to $2,500 dollars for awards. Applications are due by midnight on March 25th. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Virginia Mercury

With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices

Over a six-month period last year, 163 children in Virginia spent at least one night in hotels, emergency rooms or local government offices due to a shortage of foster homes and other permanent housing, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday. In response, Youngkin’s administration is launching a task force charged with bringing government partners together to […] The post With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Portland Tribune

Teaming up to provide mental health services for children in Crook County

Health counseling clinics are partnering with MountainStar Family Relief Nursery to provide children and families onsite mental health counseling services in Prineville. The Rimrock Trails Outpatient Mental Health Counseling Clinics are partnering with MountainStar Relief Nursery to provide children and families onsite mental health counseling services in Prineville. MountainStar Family...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
abc27 News

Schools given guidance to begin welcoming Ukrainian refugees

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Schools statewide are preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has sent guidance and reminded schools of their legal obligations, Governor Tom Wolf announced in a news release Friday. “We have all watched with tremendous sadness as Ukrainians endured horrific and unprovoked attacks on their homeland. Now we […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Updated Developmental Milestones

New developmental milestones clarify when most children meet various markers of development. The latest changes also emphasize an understanding of early social development. An understanding of typical milestones allows parents and providers to support children early if they fall behind peers. Dr. Paul Lipkin specializes in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities and Developmental...
KIDS

