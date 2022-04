Finding cheap gas these days feels like winning the lottery. With fuel prices at record highs, you need to squeeze the most out of every precious drop. By learning how to get better gas mileage, you’ll end up with more green in your wallet—and help the environment. Fortunately, you don’t have to go to great lengths to get your car to travel more miles before hitting “E” on the fuel gauge.

BOULDER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO