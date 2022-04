After cancelling games Thursday and Friday due to rain and snow, the Fairfield Lady Lions got back on the field on Saturday as they travelled to South Point to play the Pointers. It was another cold but sunny day as the Fairfield Lady Lions (3-0, 1-0 Southern Hills Athletic Conference) shutout the South Point Pointers (0-3, 0-1 Southern Ohio Conference), 13-0.

