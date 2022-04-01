Bop or Flop: Episode 1

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko.
In tandem with her new EP 4Ever Sossa, up-and-coming Houston rapper Sally Sossa taps Flo Milli for her new single “Toot It Up,” which also has a music video premiering above. “I love ‘Toot It Up’ because this is my first club record,” Sossa told Complex. “I never...
Summer Walker and SZA‘s “No Love (Extended)” track and music video featuring Cardi B are finally here. The “WAP” rapper took to Twitter last week to announce her appearance in the song. “If you’re going through a breakup, but you still low-key want the d*ck, [you're] going to relate to this verse,” she said. “I’m so proud of myself. I stepped out my element,” she continued.
Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
Lil Baby has been busy lately. After shutting down the stage with DJ Khaled at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland last month, the Georgia native is ready to release new music. On Monday, March 14, Baby hit up his Twitter timeline to prepare his fans for new music....
Click here to read the full article. There’s a new music festival crashing onto shore next January, honoring the legacy of R&B across its spectrum.
Announced on Tuesday (March 29), Sixthman—"the global leader in immersive destination festivals"—introduces Radiant Waves, in partnership with Rolling Out. The music festival takes place at sea from Jan. 16–20, 2023 aboard the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it travels from Miami to The Bahamas.
Charlie...
Miami, FL – DJ Khaled is gearing up for what he’s deeming to be the “biggest album” of his career. We’ve already seen him hit the studio with numerous superstars earlier this year including Kanye West, Drake and Jeezy. For his latest invitation, he’s welcoming...
Following the success his success with Netflix last year, JAY-Z is set to serve as producer for a new original film for the streaming platform. On Thursday (March 17), Netflix published a press release announcing the adaption of the original Boom! Studios comic book series Irredeemable and its spinoff Incorruptible, with director Jeymes Samuel of The Harder They Fall attached to the feature along with several of the November 2021 Black Western film’s key producers.
Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
Sada Baby is one of the most interesting artists coming out of Michigan right now. With each new track, he delivers big energy, hilarious lyricism, and a flow that is undeniably his own. With that being said, fans are always eager to hear what he's got coming out, and recently, he dropped a phenomenal new song that contains a sample from the classic Slick Rick song, "Children's Story."
Pusha T released a McDonald’s diss track in a new ad for Arby’s on Monday. “I’m the reason the whole world love it,” he raps. “How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it.”. “Say less/ This argument is baseless/ Drowned in...
A 30-minute documentary about Wiz Khalifa's journey from hometown hero to global superstar debuts today (Mar. 29). Still Rolling Papers is the story of how a crew of friends took their dreams into their own hands and built one of the most impactful movements within Hip Hop. Watch the trailer inside.
Dreamville's done it again. The J. Cole-led record label announced D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape on Wednesday night before unveiling the project in its entirety less than 24 hours later. The crew came out shining on the surprise project that now enters Dreamville into the illustrious Gangsta Grillz catalog. Cole...
A new documentary about the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard is in the works, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. The working title of the film is Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard and it’ll be co-directed by Sam and Jason Pollard. According to a press release, the documentary will focus on Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s solo career and also examine his upbringing and his legacy.
Joyner Lucas has shared a new video for his Kanye West-centric song “Ye Not Crazy,” which sees the rapper defend Yeezy’s recent behavior amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. "How do you spell ‘crazy’? G-E-N-I-U-S," Lucas raps. "What you know about mental health when you live in...
