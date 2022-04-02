ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights | LSU softball vs Kentucky 4.1.22

By Nicholas Lopez
 2 days ago

When LSU softball took on the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night, the bats for both teams were effective early. On only the second pitch of the game, Kentucky hit a long fly ball over the...

WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball beats No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2 in bizarre game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night in Nashville. It didn't take long for tensions to run high in this game between the top-ranked Vols and ninth-ranked Commodores. In the top of the first, right...
NASHVILLE, TN
KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas falls in finale Mississippi State, takes series, anyway

Mississippi State escaped with one win, anyway. Arkansas won Friday and Saturday against the Bulldogs, but MSU plated a pair of runs in the 12th to take the series finale on Sunday, 5-3 Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner had back-to-back RBI singles in the 12th to provide Mississippi State with the winning runs. Before that, all three of the Bulldogs’ runs came on solo homers. Hancock and Tanner each had one and RJ Yeager added another. Second-ranked Arkansas had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when the Diamond Hogs loaded the bases with one out. But Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner struck out on back-to-back at-bats, sending the game to extra innings. Brayden Webb was the only Diamond Hogs player with more than a hit. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and a home run. Jaxon Wiggins worked five innings for the Razorbacks, striking out four and giving up just two runs. Mississippi State scored both of its runs off Kole Ramage, who took the loss. Arkansas is back at it Tuesday when it hosts Central Arkansas for a one-off series at Baum-Walker Stadium.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Beats Georgia Southern 5-1 To Capture Series Victory

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns bounced back from a tough loss on Saturday to beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 5-1 and win the weekend series. With the victory, Louisiana improved to 14-13 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. Starting pitcher Jeff Wilson threw eight strong innings for the Cajuns, and Louisiana's offense crushed eight extra-base hits in the contest. Head coach Matt Deggs talked about Wilson's performance and his team's execution in the rubber match.
RUSTON, LA

