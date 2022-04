One of the most popular growing trends in the automotive world is massive infotainment screens. As technology advances, automakers want a more prominent space to display all the unique features. As a result, it’s as if there’s a contest to see who can put the largest infotainment screen inside their cars. The problem is that there could be safety concerns with massive screens. In short, the infotainment screens keep growing, but safety regulations don’t. Why aren’t we preventing distracted driving?

