WWE WrestleMania 38 – Night 1

 3 days ago

WWE WrestleMania 38 – Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar III, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin's Return

WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.
Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
Roman Reigns Unifies the WWE and Universal Championships By Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the process. "The Tribal Chief" finally picked up his first win over "The Beast" at a WrestleMania event by countering Lesnar's attempt at an F5 and nailing him with yet another Spear. Reigns has now successfully retained the Universal title at back-to-back WrestleManias, the first man to ever do so as part of his record-breaking championship reign.
WWE News: Another Hall of Famer Backstage At Wrestlemania, Sami Zayn Is Proud of Kevin Owens, Preview of Edge vs. AJ Styles Tomorrow Night

– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was backstage at Wrestlemania 38 tonight. He was joined by his wife Karen. – In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn said that he was “so fucking proud” of Kevin Owens after his match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania. While he didn’t mention Owens specifically, it was posted during the segment.
